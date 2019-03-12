„SEARCHING FOR LIFE” – expozitia artistului BOGDAN MIHAI RADU la Londra

În perioada 20 martie – 12 aprilie 2019, în cadrul evenimentelor susţinute de Institutul Cultural Român din Londra, pe simezele Galeriei de Artă Constantin Brâncuși, Bogdan Mihai Radu, un nume sonor în arta românească şi cea universală, ne invitată la un ceremonial, marcat de deschiderea expoziţiei personale, dedicat contemplării părţilor nevăzute, subtile ale sufletului surprins în lucrări de pictură în acrylic pe pânză. Titlul colecției Searching for Life este inspirat din însuși procesul de căutare interioară a artistului, un parcurs controversat și plin de tulburări sufleteși.

Bogdan Mihai Radu mărturisește: Direcția artistică în care mă regăsesc acum reprezintă apogeul unui lung proces de căutări interioare și o muncă asiduă de introspecție. Consider că ultimii ani petrecuți în confruntare cu mine însumi au declanșat un flux creator nestăvilit generând astfel o pictură sinceră, autentică și marcată de un abstracționism contemporan cu imact major asupra publicului dar în special asupra mea ca artist.

Maturitatea artistică vine după un lung drum de căutări care de fapt este un drum fără sfârșit. Procesul de creație în sine este un catharsis sau mai bine zis o formă de combustie interioară. Dedic aceste căutări exprimate în culoare iubitorilor de frumos și oamenilor sensibili.

Sunt momente în viață care ne marchează profund ființa umană, de aceea doresc ca această expoziție să o dedic postmortem mamei mele fiind pentru prima data în cariera mea când nu este lângă mine.

Artistul plastic, Bogdan Mihai Radu, oferă clipe de serenitate necesară meditaţiei în linişte interioară, reuşind să oprească privitorul din goana cotidiană şi să-l îndrepte spre lumea pură a spiritului făcând-ul să vadă frumuseţea vieţii născută din zbucium și neliniște. Este adevărat că cei mai frumoși nuferi rasar din mlaștină…

Freneticului apetit pentru culoare Bogdan Mihai Radu i se dedică cu fervoare pasională încât, indiferent de motivul pictural, menţine paleta în permanentă stare de alertă. Nu uită însă, compensativ, de armonia ansamblului, astfel încât imaginea se prezintă armonioasă, coerentă şi impunătoare.

Regalul oferit de artist prin ansamblul spiritual al tematicii alese, prin calitatea de excepţie a facturii plastice şi prin ţinuta de înaltă clasă a prezentării pe simeze ne face să simţim bucuria estetică generată de senzualismul cromatic.

Configurări silenţioase și zgomotoase prin alternanță, solitare și unitare, destinate contemplaţiei şi unei delectări prelungite, căutările lui Bogdan Mihai Radu, înscrise în fondul de expresie comunicativ-abstract, reprezintă pentru artist un act de destindere transformat în confesiune şi pot fi citite ca un poem.

Indiferent de stilul abordat de-a lungul vieţii sale de creator, Bogdan Mihai Radu face o pictură prin care expune doar o parte din elanul dezlănţuirilor gestice şi bătăliilor care se dau între impulsul spontan al inspiraţiei şi rigoarea ordonatoare a imperativelor estetice. Artistul are capacitatea de a se înnoi permanent, de a intra în competiţie cu propriile-i recorduri, de a se inventa continuu. Bogdan Mihai Radu pare să caute sau să pândească ivirea acelei teme pe măsura instrumentelor sale îndelung verificate. În faţa privitorului, artistul dezvăluie un efort experimental continuu, manevre complicate de ispitire a disponibilităţilor expresive ale materiei, astfel ne oferă de fiecare dată cu urzeala fiecărei lucrări latenţele lui în care tresar semne ceţoase, configurări sau fragmente de figuri acum dispărute, iar în memoria densă a suprafeţei picturale se adăpostesc forme mistice sau prezenţe distruse, umbre a căror energie iradiantă nu s-a stins încă. Urmele unei istorii demult îngropate, înalta combustie a spiritului, sunt susţinute şi comunicate de starea de patos a meseriei.

Lucrările artistului plastic Mihai Bogdan Radu oferă surprize de fiecare dată, recomandându-l ca fiind unul dintre acei artişti hotărâţi în inventarea unui mod propriu de a vedea şi de a face cu o curată dragoste pentru profesie, un pariu cu sine împotriva capcanei reţetelor verificate.

Compoziţiile deschise, încadrate în secţiunea de aur, respectă proprţiile armonice și centrul de interes captivând atenția privitorului.

Echilibrul cromatic este dat de culori contrastante folosite în mod simbolic și uneori brute, neprelucrate, însă atent selecționate și așezate pe pânză uneori cu finețe, alteori cu forță.

Culorile sale se află la intersecția dintre divin și uman, cer și terestru, iar procesul de trecere, de purificare sau întrupare reprezintă în sine o permanentă căutare. Simbolizarea divinului, aerul ca element primordial este redat prin culorile oranj, galben, violet, albastru; partea în care este redat pământul şi terestrul ce simbolizează efemerul şi materia degradabilă este redată prin culorile din grupul complentarelor roşu-verde; conexiunea dintre cele două lumi (lumea terestră şi divinul) este făcută cu ajutorul unui alt element non-cromatic: albul și negrul.

Aşadar, menţinerea echilibrului este şi un element de trecere, de ascensiune sau întrupare, poate fi şi un purgatoriu la rigoare.

Compozițiile abstracte capătă valenţe simbolice şi nu se rezumă doar la mimesis şi figurativ, dinpotrivă Bogdan Mihai Radu reușește să distrugă forma și să extragă esența ei.

Artistul iubește culoarea și o determină să devină superioară formelor. Forma ia naștere doar din textură și structuri libere născute din modularea straturilor succesive de culoare.

Bogdan Mihai Radu face o pictură robustă, senzuală, contrastantă, aparent confuză dar în esență foarte cerebrală și independentă.

Adeseori oamenii vor să uite locurile apropiate pentru a-şi reaminti de altele mai îndepărtate, atât de îndepărtate încât ne apropie de presimţirea unei frăţii originare, moleculare, de o descindere a începutului sau poate de o neştiută treaptă ontologică a altei lumi. Şi totuşi, magia căutării echivalenţelor, a instinctului de simbolizare declanşează un joc al “tropismelor”.

Articol redactat de Dr. Sophia-Cristina LAURIC

(8 Martie 2019, Londra, UK)

Pentru mai multe detalii vizitati pagina artistului : http://www.bogdanmihairadu.com/

___________________________________________________________________________

Varianta articolului in limba engleza mai jos:



Between 20 March and 12 April 2019, in the events supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, at the Constantin Brâncuşi Art Gallery, Bogdan Mihai Radu, a sounding name in Romanian and Universal Art, he invited us to a ceremony marked by the opening of the personal exhibition dedicated to contemplating the unseen, subtle parts of the soul caught in painting in acrylic on canvas. The title of the Searching for Life collection is inspired by the artist’s inner search process, a controversial journey full of mood disorders.

Bogdan Mihai Radu confesses: The artistic direction I find now is the culmination of a long process of interior searches and hard work of introspection. I believe that the last years spent in confrontation with myself have triggered an unswerving creative flow, thus generating a sincere, authentic painting and marked by an contemporary abstractionism with a major importance to the public but especially to me as an artist.

Artistic maturity comes after a long search, which is an endless journey. The process of creation itself is a catharsis or, more precisely, a form of internal combustion. I dedicate these searches expressed in color to lovers of beauty and sensitive people.

There are moments in life that deeply mark our human being, that’s why I want this exhibition to dedicate her to my mother’s postmortem for the first time in my career when she’s not near me.

The Artist, Bogdan Mihai Radu, offers moments of serenity necessary to the meditation in silence, managing to stop the viewer from daily routine and to direct it to the pure world of spirit, making to see the beauty of life born out of frustration and anxiety. It is true that the most beautiful water lilies are living in the swamp …

Frenetic appetite for color Bogdan Mihai Radu dedicates himself with passionate fervor that, regardless of the pictorial motive, keeps the palette in permanent alertness. But he does not forget, by the harmony of the ensemble, that the image is harmonious, coherent and imposing.

The royalty offered by the artist through the spiritual ensemble of the chosen theme, by the exceptional quality of the plastic invoice and by the high class of the presentation on the feel, makes us feel the aesthetic joy generated by the chromatic sensualism. Silent and loudly configurable, alternating, solitary and unitary configurations, designed for contemplation and prolonged delight, Bogdan Mihai Radu’s quests in the communicative-abstract expression fund represent for the artist an act of decay transformed into confession and can be read as a poem .

Regardless of the style approached during his life as a creator, Bogdan Mihai Radu makes a painting that exhibits only a part of the momentum of the gestures and the battles between the spontaneous impulse of inspiration and the orderly rigor of aesthetic imperatives. The artist has the ability to constantly renew, to compete with his own recordings, to make continuous inventory.

Bogdan Mihai Radu seems to look for or watch the emergence of that theme according to his long-tested instruments. In front of the viewer, the artist reveals a continuous experimental effort, complicated maneuvers of temptation of the expressive availability of matter, so he gives us each time with the warp of each work his latencies in which the misty signs, configurations or fragments of figures now disappear, and in memory the dense surface of the pictorial surface houses mystical forms or destroyed presence, shadows whose irradiating energy has not yet vanished.

The traces of a long buried history, the high combustion of the spirit, are sustained and communicated by the pathos of the profession.

The artworks of Mihai Bogdan Radu offer surprises every time, recommending him as one of those determined artists in inventing his own way of seeing and doing with pure love for the profession, a bet against himself against the trap of the recipes checked.

The open compositions, framed in the gold section, respect the harmonic prophecies and the center of interest, capturing the attention of the viewer.

The chromatic balance is given by contrasting colors used symbolically and sometimes rough, unprocessed, but carefully selected and placed on cloth sometimes with finesse, sometimes with force.

Its colors are at the intersection of divine and human, heaven and earth, and the process of passage, purification or incarnation is in itself a permanent search.

The symbolism of the divine, the air as a primordial element is rendered by the colors of orange, yellow, violet, blue; the land in which the earth is rendered and the terrestrial earth symbolizing the ephemeral and the degradable matter is rendered by the colors of the red-green competing group; the connection between the two worlds (terrestrial and divine world) is made using another non-chromatic element: white and black.

So, maintaining balance is also an element of passage, ascension, or incarnation, and can also be a purgatory to rigor.

Abstract compositions have symbolic valences and are not limited to mimesis and figurative, but Bogdan Mihai Radu manages to destroy shape and extract its essence.

The artist loves color and determines it to become superior to forms. The shape arises only from the texture and free structures enerated by the modulation of successive layers of color.

Bogdan Mihai Radu makes a robust, sensual, contrasting, seemingly confusing but essentially very cerebral and independent painting.

Often people want to forget the nearby places to remind us of the more distant ones, so distant that they draw us closer to the anticipation of an original, molecular brotherhood, of a beginning of the beginning, or perhaps of an unrecognized ontological stage of another world. And yet, the magic of searching for equivalences, the symbolic instinct triggers a „tropism” game.

Dr. Sophia-Cristina LAURIC

8 March 2019, London, UK

_________________________________________________________________________



SEARCHING FOR LIFE – BOGDAN MIHAI RADU 20 MARTIE – 12 APRILIE 2019. ICR LONDRA

Motto:

Pictura este tradițională, dar pentru mine asta nu înseamnă academie. Am simțit nevoia de a picta; Îmi place pictura. A fost ceva natural – cum este să asculți muzica sau să cânți la un instrument pentru unii oameni. Din acest motiv, am căutat teme ale erei mele și ale generației mele. (Gerhard Richter)

This spring, RCI’s Brâncuşi Gallery is set to host the first UK showcase of painter Bogdan Mihai Radu, winner of the 1st Prize at last year’s Oxford International Art Fair. The exhibition, a striking display that reunites the floral repertory already familiar to the painter’s audiences and his lesser-known abstract expressionist works, comprises 20 acrylic paintings from the enthralling ‘Searching for Life’ series.

Prefaced by HE Dan Mihalache, the Ambassador of Romania to the Court of St James’s, the event is organised in partnership with Hospices of Hope and the Embassy of Romania in the UK, in the presence of the artist.

“A Romanian artist whose works spoke volumes at the entrance to the show. On an immense scale that’s immersive, Bogdan’s abstracted expressionism is bold and striking, dense with mood and emotion”. (Richard Knight, Christie’s, Oxford 2018)

Educated at the Fine Arts Faculty in Cluj-Napoca, Bogdan Mihai Radu held his first solo show at Casa Ille et Villaine in 2002. The exhibition gathered many appreciative accolades among the artistic people of Sibiu, the artist’s hometown. One year later, he became a member of the Sibiu branch of the Union of Fine Artists, which endorsed his name in a group exhibition at the Atelier 35 Gallery and created an opportunity for a new personal exhibition opened at Atelier 202 in Apoldu de Sus. Casa Luxemburg (The Luxemburg House) was, in 2004, the ideal space for the public to experience the essence of a new exhibition, in the same way in which the Cisnădie City Hall became a hospitable place for another solo show entitled ‘Plunged into Colour’. In 2006, Bogdan Mihai Radu was selected to paint in the creation camp at Balcic (Bulgaria), a seaside event followed by an exhibition titled ‘The Heart of Queen Marie’ in the Carol I Central University Library in Bucharest. The exhibition dedicated to Queen Marie of Romania was opened in 2016 at Cotroceni National Museum. This brought him a renowned School of Barbizon scholarship, a symbol of excellence in painting. In 2018, he won the 1st Prize at the Oxford International Art Fair and was special guest at Tokyo International Art Fair, where he was appreciated by the art critics. For more details, please visit http://www.bogdanmihairadu.com/.

The exhibition at 1 Belgrave Square is dedicated to the memory of the artist’s mother.

When: Opening and drinks reception 20 March 2019, 7-9pm. The exhibition continues until 12 April 2019, Monday to Friday between 10am – 5pm.

Where: Romanian Cultural Institute, 1 Belgrave Square, SW1X 8PH Free entry. Please confirm your attendance on EVENTBRITE.