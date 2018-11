Videoclip motivațional realizat de Cahill pentru Halep

My motivational mindset – Simona Halep

I was given a very special gift last week. A video that means a lot to me as the words and the principles have been repeated to me over the past two years, especially in the low moments and after the tough losses. They became my motivation for training and competing as hard as I can. To never waste a day and keep chasing my dreams. It was meant to be private but I'd like to share it with you and hope the words can do the same for you. Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become – Steve Jobs.Thanks D

Publicată de Simona Halep pe Vineri, 2 Noiembrie 2018