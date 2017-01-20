Programul și televizările etapelor a 22-a și a 23-a în Liga 1 Orange

ISB Media Holding au stabilit programul și televizările etapelor a 22 și a 23-a a Ligii 1 Orange.
ETAPA A 22-A
Vineri, 3 februarie
Ora 17.30 Pandurii – CSM Poli Iași LOOK PLUS, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Ora 20.00 Astra – ASA Tg Mureș LOOK PLUS, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Sâmbătă, 4 februarie
Ora 14.00 CS U Craiova – FC Voluntari LOOK PLUS, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Ora 20.00 FC Dinamo – FC Viitorul LOOK PLUS, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Duminică, 5 februarie
Ora 17.30 FC Botoșani – Concordia LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Ora 20.00 CFR Cluj – FC Steaua LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Luni, 6 februarie
Ora 20.00 Poli Tm – Gaz Metan Mediaș LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
ETAPA A 23-A
Vineri, 10 februarie
Ora 17.30 ASA Tg Mureș – Poli Tm LOOK PLUS, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Ora 20.00 CSM Poli Iași – Astra LOOK PLUS, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Sâmbătă, 11 februarie
Ora 18.00 FC Botoșani – CSU Craiova LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Ora 20.30 Gaz Metan Mediaș – CFR Cluj LOOK PLUS, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Duminică, 12 februarie
Ora 20.30 FC Steaua – FC Voluntari LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Luni, 13 februarie
Ora 17.30 FC Viitorul – Pandurii LOOK PLUS, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT
Ora 20.00 Concordia – FC Dinamo LOOK TV, DIGI SPORT, DOLCE SPORT